PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – So long and farewell to the sunshine and dry weather. We are working the rain back in and not only that — the wind.

Thursday is going to start cloudy and wet. Showers working through the Portland metro area as early as 5 to 6 a.m. The wind will pick up steam through the morning as a cold front steadily pushes east. Rain jackets will be useful today. If you were thinking about hitting the road by bike, you will need the rain gear for that too.

Swipe through the graphics below to see the timing of the rain and how much is likely by the end of the day. The wettest part of your day is going to be late morning through mid-day. This system is going to bring rain for all. You can tell by lunchtime that the rain will be encompassing Wasco County and Jefferson County, along with spreading across Deschutes County.

The wind is going to be pushing through the area out of the south. Stronger for the Oregon coast in the morning with gusty moments in the valley. A more consistent wind will pick up closer to the mid-day, with gusts trying to work into the 30 mph range from Hillsboro to Canby.

If you’re one of the rare people out here that like to use umbrellas, you better have a sturdy one!

How about temperatures? It’s going to be one of the cooler days this month — and that’s saying a lot!

Temperatures in the 40s by the time you walk out the door. Temperatures sitting in the 50s by the afternoon. Even with that strong southerly wind, the cold air behind the front will keep us from warming up much today.

The warmest areas in the region will be across the lower Columbia basin. This will make it the 11th day this month below average. The high temperature should be closer to 70 degrees now.

Stay dry and warm!