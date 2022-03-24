PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland will wrap up the 12-day rain streak on Thursday bringing in our first completely dry day since March 11.

Even though a dry forecast is unfolding, the Willamette Valley has some moisture at the surface from Wednesday’s rain. That may lead to some morning fog around the valley and out near the coast this morning.

Not only will we have some patchy fog, but there will also be passing clouds above our heads Wednesday. Those clouds will become more fractured through the day. We’re calling for more sunshine after mid-day, with sunshine dominating the forecast east of the mountains. Sky conditions will be the busiest part of the weather story, as rain and temperatures will not be straying from the ordinary today.

The forecast zones graphics in the slideshow below will all have something in common and that is the transition to sunshine today. With the rain departing, you will have some pollen issues Thursday, but may become more of a problem on Friday and into the weekend.

Expect temperatures to be cooler in the morning than we have seen in quite some time. We may have some neighborhoods in the mid to upper 30s. Some may not fall below 40, but will be close. Afternoon temperatures jumping to average by the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. The wind will increase by a tick for the afternoon. The wind should pick up out of the west, running around 5 to 10 mph.

The warmest temperatures Wednesday will be coming out of central Oregon. We may have a few spots jumping to the lower 70s by afternoon. It will be a pleasant day, feeling very much like spring. A light wind will prevent much from blowing around in the open spaces today.

Temperatures pop up a good 10 degrees or so for Government Camp and the base of the ski resorts. Expect the temperature to reach the lower 50s by the afternoon. It will be a dry and sunny day up at the slopes.