PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We are now just about halfway through September and we’re still waiting on more rain.

We will not have any in the forecast Thursday, instead, a mix of sun and clouds for the next day. We start leaning towards a cloudier forecast near the weekend.

Expect morning clouds Thursday with a few hanging around in the afternoon as well. The marine layer has been halting our temperatures from reaching normal for a few days. We will have the same type of outcome Thursday. Temperatures cool in the morning, starting in the 50s. Highs will be reaching the mid-70s by the afternoon.

Mellow weather is the name of the game for now. A pool of cool air takes aim at the Pacific Northwest as the weekend approaches. This will invite more clouds and even a few showers around the region. Temperatures will drop to the 60s for a couple days.

Swipe through the slideshow below to get an idea of the forecast in your area.