PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are nearing the weekend, but before we get there we have a busy St. Patrick’s Day coming.

It will be more gray than blue above our heads Thursday. It won’t be a completely dry day, showers are expected to move through in the afternoon and evening hours.

Portland will begin the day with clouds. High pressure from Wednesday will start to giveaway to a weak disturbance by early afternoon. Temperatures hold to the lower to mid-50s in the Willamette Valley.

Cycle through the graphics below to get a visual of the incoming rain and the temperatures.

Futurecast has the rain far offshore at 7 a.m., eventually spilling over into the valley later in the day. If you were thinking about hitting the links or going for a morning run, you should be dry. There may even be a quick peek of sunshine in the morning, coming through the clouds.

Those of you east of the mountains will have a pleasant sunrise. By 4 p.m. the weather models have rain right over Portland and Salem. Anything after mid-day is fair game for light rain and passing showers. You will want to grab a rain jacket for your festivities. Rain totals will be limited, with something around .05 to .15 inches.

There will be a bit of a chill in the air early for portions of the valley. Some may wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. The last few days of winter are going to have winter temperatures in the morning (Thursday morning and Sunday morning). It may even be colder for the valley than some folks in central Oregon to start the day. Temperatures warmest to the east in the lower Columbia basin. Temperatures hovering around average or slightly below average for most neighborhoods today.