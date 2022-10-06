PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is going from dismal to bright Thursday.

We are returning to the summer-like weather all around. The fog and clouds will be much less of an impact this morning. We will brighten up quicker and you can expect way more sunshine.

Morning temperatures will be in the 50s to start Thursday. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the lower to mid-80s for Portland and surrounding communities. The warm air will come from the offshore wind that takes over for the day.

With the ability to warm up more on Thursday, we will not have the same type of morning and clouds. That means the surface will be able to bake, allowing for the scent of pumpkin spice across the Portland metro area (of course not). It will lead to fewer clouds and great weather for a bike ride or a pleasant afternoon walk.

The weekend remains toasty as temperatures stay above average about 15 degrees. We are now in the period of the year where the average high temperature is in the 60s. Anything in the 70s or 80s is above average now! Take advantage of the warm and dry weather to get your yard work and house chores accomplished before the rainy season.

Swipe through the graphics below to see the forecast in your zone.