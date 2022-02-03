Thursday’s Forecast: Warmer start, sunshine by afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have a relatively mild morning coming with temperatures only in the lower 40s to start the day on Thursday.

The morning is expected to bring in a few showers, before drying out through the day. The morning commute should be wetter than the evening commute home.

Meanwhile, the wind is going to be running out of the south to start the day and will veer off to the southeast by the evening. Portland will be in the zone for morning showers, but those to the south near Eugene may have morning fog.

There’s a better chance for sunshine to the south as conditions clear from the south to the north Thursday afternoon. Weather models are holding on to the clouds for Portland through most of the day, but we are likely to see some sunshine in the late afternoon, closer to sunset. Futurecast is hopeful for sunshine for the whole Willamette Valley at that time. If Salem is your stomping ground, you will be right in the middle.

How about afternoon temperatures? Expect the day to warm to the mid 40s and potentially the upper 40s. We are still going to be below average on Thursday as average high temperatures are now up to 50 degrees.

Thursday’s weather pattern is more of a developing ridge building from the south. This is why conditions will start to clear from the south to the north.

Right behind this transitory ridge will be a quick moving trough that will bring in more rain on Friday. That system will also bring in more snowfall for the mountains. The ski resorts may pick up a few inches on Thursday before Friday comes in with another burst of snow. If you swipe through the graphics below, you will find the snow total forecast for Thursday into Friday.

Thursday night will clear out and that will lead to areas of fog in the Willamette Valley. If you’re going to be out late tonight, be prepared for patchy fog to form.