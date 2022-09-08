PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coolest day of the week has arrived.

A stronger marine push overnight into the morning hours has helped cool down the area even a little more than Wednesday. This is part of a passing trough, which will keep most locations north of Oregon under 80 degrees and most spots around Portland on either side of 80 degrees today.

This minor hiccup with not bring any rain to the Willamette Valley. It will produce a few clouds around the Columbia in the morning, but most clear, which will continue for the afternoon too. Thursday is going to be an accurate representation of what it should feel like this time of the year. It will not hold for very long as we have another building ridge moving in with a strong and gusty wind by Friday.

A larger concern at the end of the week as the wind shifts out of the east and brings some of the strongest wind we’ve had all summer. Read about that in the link below.

Temperatures will even be a bit cooler for those of you in central and eastern Oregon today. Only a few locations may push into the upper 80s for the day. Enjoy your preview of what we are going to see next week (foreshadowing).

Swipe through the slideshow below to get an idea of the forecast in your area.