PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners will sign a Disaster Declaration at Wednesday’s meeting in response to the heavy rains that flooded the region Tuesday, Emergency Management Director Randy Thorpe said.

Multiple people were rescued across the Pacific Northwest Tuesday after numerous rivers and creeks flooded their banks. The flooding caused significant damage to Tillamook County’s infrastructure, washing out roads and flooding major Highways.

“There exists a condition of severe winter storm with flooding, wind damage, and

possibility of mudslide events throughout Tillamook County beginning December

2, 2023 and extending until at least December 7, 2023,” the declaration reads. “The winter storm event is causing elevated river levels on several local rivers including the Nehalem,

Miami, Kilchis, Wilson, and Trask rivers, and many small tributaries and streams.”

The washout on Miami Foley Road captured by Oregon resident Daniel Hopkins. (Photo courtesy of Daniel Hopkins)

Some of the most significant damage occurred roughly 9 miles northeast of Garibaldi, where Miami Foley Road was completely wiped out by rushing flood waters. Thorpe said that the county plans to move forward with an emergency bridge repair on the roadway. Equipment and material is schooled to arrive today.

The Disaster Declaration will serve as a formal request for emergency aid from the state. Gov. Tina Kotek will then decide how much emergency funding the affected region will receive. The county has also asked Kotek to declare a State of Emergency in response to the disaster.

This is a developing weather story. Stick with KOIN 6 News for updates.