PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s latest major fall storm brings wind, rain, and even snow to parts of the Pacific Northwest Wednesday.

This latest storm is pushing cooler conditions into the Pacific Northwest. That’s helping drop snow elevations to nearly 5,500 ft. Wednesday morning.

Radar indicated snow falling over Mt. Hood Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Radar indicated snow falling over Mount St. Helens Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Radar indicated snow falling over Mt. Adams Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Snow showers will likely continue through much of the day with snow sticking to the high volcanic peaks of the Pacific Northwest and staying there as temperatures remain cool up in elevation.

Even lower snow elevations are expected to come Thursday morning, but that’s when skies begin to dry.

This latest round of snow comes to an end around sunset Wednesday night. Drier air also starts to push its way back into the Oregon and Washington area by Thursday morning.

Another round of snow is possible for the Cascades come Saturday.