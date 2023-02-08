TIMBERLINE, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Cascades are well into the winter season as February marches on.

As of February 8, Timberline has seen 239 inches of snowfall at the base level. That’s if you add up all the snow this season and don’t take melting into consideration.

Timberline snow depth comparison

The snow season started off strong in November with 14 inches of snow. That’s nearly 10 inches of snow above average for that month. January saw a drier trend over the Cascades but was still at average snow depth.

February is only a week in, as snow accumulation decreases. Thankfully, recent snowfall has helped to increase snowpack totals. With a slow end to January and start of February, the Willamette and Hood water basin had started to diminish.

Snow water equivalent in Oregon as of February 8, 2023

Warmer and drier conditions are expected Thursday. That could have minor impacts on the current snowpack as above-average temperatures could begin to melt any freshly fallen snow.

Mountain snow chances this week

Any snow that is lost to melting Thursday will be replenished with early Friday morning snow over the mountains. A cooler and wetter weather pattern is expected for the Pacific Northwest over the next week. That has the potential to keep Timberline close to its average snow depth for the season by the end of February.

Only time will tell if the snow trend will continue to keep the lodge at, above, or below average by the end of the season.