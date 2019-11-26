Timberline to open 2 lifts on Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Timberline announced on Tuesday that they will open two lifts on Thursday.

Bruno and Pucci will open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. weather permitting. More terrain will open depending on weather, the resort said.

The resort cautioned that early season conditions can be more hazardous and encouraged skiers and snowboarders to obey trail closures.

Mt. Hood is expected to get a blasting of snow as a bomb cyclone travels across the state.

Dave Tragethon at Mt. Hood Meadows said there is no approximate opening date but that crews are working on the terrain.