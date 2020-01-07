Time for the mountains to get some good snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Here we go Oregonians and Washingtonians, mountain snow is going to be more bountiful this week.

Skiers and snowboards are going to be busy and ski resorts are going to be really pleased. January will hopefully be good for us all month and we surely could use it. As of Jan. 6, the current Snow Water Equivalent isn’t very impressive for locations nearby, with many in the red, which represents under 50 percent. That will likely change as we work our way through the first part of January and get through this week.

Snow for the Oregon Cascades looks to be consistent all week. Some days will be more impressive than others, but at least we have a chance for more snow each day this week.

Not only are we looking at a chain of events that can bring in a healthy dose of powder, but the snow levels will be low enough for areas of Skibowl and other locations lower in elevation.

Tuesday will bring in a spurt of snow late in the day, which will likely drop around 4-6 inches around 4,500 feet into Wednesday morning. Wednesday should bring in multiple bouts of snow, which may provide an additional 3-6 inches around the 4,500 feet. A hasty halt on Thursday leaves little moisture to work with but low snow-levels in place. Friday and Saturday look to be crawling with snow at this time. When it’s all said and done, Monday through Sunday could produce 2+ feet of snow for the base of the ski resorts.

Plenty of snow for the Blues and Wallowas this week too. That means ski resorts like Anthony Lakes outside of North Powder will have some fresh powder to work with for those over on the east side of the state.

With all that in mind, please be safe traveling through the mountain passes and enjoy the fresh powder. I can’t stress enough to download the weather app and keep in touch with the forecast this week.