PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hurricane Hilary continues to grow in size and strength as it takes aim at the western half of the United States. As of Friday afternoon, the storm as grown to a category four hurricane with sustained winds around the eye wall at 145 mph. The entire storm is slow moving, only tracking to the northwest at 10 mph.

Hurricane Hilary: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Clouds will start increasing in southern California as the first outer bands move into the area. Winds will also begin to pick up out of the west, northwest throughout the day. At this point in time, Hurricane Hilary remains a category four storm just west of the Baja California Peninsula. A few light rain showers will also be seen in places like Los Angeles and San Diego. Hilary will likely weaken to a a category three storm with winds ranging from 111-129 mph by late Saturday night.

Clouds and wind begins to increase in southern California

Hurricane Hilary: Sunday, August 20, 2023

The strongest of the wind and rain will be felt in southern California throughout the day Sunday. Tropical Storm Watches remain in effect Sunday. Winds could near 50-60 mph and waves could climb as high as 7-12 ft. Hazardous seas may cause damage to boats that are prepared. Hurricane Hilary keeps its hurricane status at a category one storm with winds around the center of circulation anywhere form 74-95 mph. This could potentially be the first tropical system to enter San Diego County since Hurricane Nora in 1997.

Hilary continues to weaken as the storm continues to move north of dry land

Oregon and Washington may see an increase in winds east of the Cascades as clouds begin to increase throughout the day Sunday. A few stray showers are possible from the first few bands of Hurricane Hilary. Hurricane-like characteristics will be lost this far north.

Flooding and mudslides remain the biggest concern for those from San Diego to Los Angeles and even into Las Vegas. Rain accumulation could near four inches in some locations over a matter of 24-48 hours.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Hilary: Monday, August 21, 2023

At this point, Hilary fails to possess any lasting tropical characterizes. However, heavy rain and wind is still likely for parts of eastern Oregon and Washington.

Heaviest of rain from Hilary will fall over the Oregon and Idaho border Monday afternoon

Beneficial rain will fall over eastern Oregon, Washington, western Idaho and Montana throughout the day Monday. Some cloud coverage is expected over the Willamette Valley Monday with cooler temperatures. Highs are expected to sit in the low 80s Monday. Winds will be out of the northwest for most of the day Monday as the center of circulation continues to swirl over Idaho. These gusty winds could help increase the wildfire threat in some locations across western Oregon and Washington Monday.

Stronger winds from what’s left of Hilary will increase Monday night across Oregon and Washington

Some of the strongest winds felt across western Oregon and Washington will happen during the late evening and overnight hours. Wind gusts could near 30 mph in some locations.

Hilary leaves cooler and cloudier conditions: Tuesday August 22, 2023

Once powerful Hurricane Hilary is nothing more than a few clouds, light rain showers, and cooler temperatures at this point. Sunny skies remain over Western Oregon as temperatures struggle to rebound from Hilary’s passing. The warming trend does get underway by the middle of next week.

Stay with KOIN 6 News for the latest updates on the ever-changing conditions of Hurricane Hilary.