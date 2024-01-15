PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter isn’t through with Portland yet! Freezing rain will likely keep the power outage threat high as wind and cold remain on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service out of Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning for much of western Oregon and southwest Washington. It goes into effect Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. and continues through Wednesday at 4 a.m.

So how will this all play out?

Here’s the latest timeline for this second wintry blast.

Tuesday AM

Wind and snow will be the first taste of Oregon and Washington’s latest blast of winter weather. Snow flurries will be minimal, but could start as early as the mid-morning hours Tuesday. An ice storm warning is in effect for the Greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas starting at 10 a.m.

Snow will likely be less than an inch to a dusting.

Temperatures will remain dangerously cold Tuesday as wind chill values continue to hover in the single digits. Exposed skin could be susceptible to frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

Tuesday Mid-Afternoon

Snow showers will transition to freezing rain or sleet as early as 3:00 p.m. Ice will begin to accumulate on roads, trees, and power lines at this time. Windy conditions will leave those prone to power outages vulnerable.

Icy conditions will make travel difficult as early as Tuesday afternoon. Hazardous driving conditions will last through the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Tuesday Evening into Wednesday

Ice accumulation continues Tuesday evening and will be the greatest across the Portland and Vancouver metro area through Wednesday morning. The weight of ice accumulating and trees and power lines will increase the power outage potential.

Gusty winds ranging from 20-30 mph Tuesday will only worsen the threat of power outages.

However, the ice storm warning will lift by 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Forecast ice accumulation for the Willamette Valley by Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Portland, Vancouver metro area snow accumulation for Tuesday, January 16, 2024







Wednesday Afternoon

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm Wednesday morning. That’s where freezing rain will likely transition to plain old rain.

Temperatures will begin to warm closer to normal conditions by Wednesday afternoon.

Freezing pipes remain a concern through Wednesday as temperatures continue to sit near or below the freezing mark.

How to reduce the frozen pipe potential during sub-freezing temperatures

After this latest round of winter weather moves through Portland, temperatures will have likely sat below freezing for nearly 110 straight hours.