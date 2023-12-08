PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pacific Northwest braces for a second atmospheric river in less than a few days this weekend. Rain arrives early Saturday morning and is expected to last through Sunday.

Rain timeline

Rain will start in Portland as early as 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The rain isn’t expected to end until Monday. That’s when showers will begin to dry.

Willamette Valley rain timeline this weekend

Winds will be stronger as the next round of rain arrives Saturday morning.

Rain accumulation will continue to add up on Sunday as the persistent rain remains.

Rain accumulation expected in western Oregon and Washington Sunday, December 10, 2023

By the end of the weekend, Portland will have seen nearly 1.5″ to 2.5″ of rain. The coast could see even closer to almost four inches of rain. This latest atmospheric river will warm temperatures again, pushing the snow elevation levels higher.

The higher snow elevations mean that rain will make it closer to many ski resorts on the first weekend of the season.

December’s atmospheric river differences

Oregon and Washington’s second atmospheric river in just a few days will differ from the first. The early week atmospheric river stalled over the Pacific Northwest. That’s where almost a month’s worth of rain fell in just the first week of December.

This weekend’s atmospheric river will clear the Portland area much faster. This second atmospheric river is expected to be a two-day event.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s wet weekend outlook while temperatures warm next week

Like the first, the second atmospheric river will help warm temperatures by the end of the weekend and will continue into much of next week.