PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stormy weather makes a comeback as October’s wild weather continues to throw curve balls at the Pacific Northwest.

Oregon and Washington’s latest fall storm will pack a punch with the threat of wind and thunderstorms.

Heavy downpours will impact the morning commute on Tuesday morning. A few breaks in the rain are possible during the mid-morning and afternoon hours. Another push of energy increases the thunderstorm potential during the afternoon hours.

Wind speeds could become even stronger Tuesday afternoon with some of the larger storms.

Winds gust close to 30-35 mph across parts of the Portland metro area. Recently softened soil could encourage some trees to fall on Tuesday afternoon. Power outages are a growing concern.

In addition to heavy rains and strong winds, lightning is another potential threat.

Winds will slowly calm through the late evening hours as scattered showers remain through the night Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.