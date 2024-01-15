PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After an Arctic blast brought snow, ice, and strong winds through the Pacific Northwest over the weekend — with another storm system expected to hit the region on Tuesday — power lines and trees were brought down across Oregon.

As clean-up crews address storm damage, the City of Portland has previously shared tips for hiring an arborist and compiled a list of local tree care providers.

First, the city warns Portlanders to beware of “door knockers,” and ask for proof of liability insurance, check for local references, and look for certification from the International Society of Arborculture.

Additionally, the city recommends getting more than one estimate and reminds Portlanders that the lowest estimates are not always the best.

“Ask family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers for recommendations, and look on the web and in the Yellow Pages under ‘Tree Service.’ When you contact a company, find out if their arborists are certified through the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA). ISA certification demonstrates a willingness to keep current with the field of arboriculture. Some arborists are not certified, but still abide by the Tree Care Industry Association pruning standards,” the city says.

The city requires all businesses to be licensed, and state law mandates contractors to be registered with the Oregon State Construction Contractors Board – which guarantees an arborist is bonded, and insured, “protecting you in case the contractor you hire damages your property or fails to finish the job,” officials said.