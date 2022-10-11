PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s rare to have a conversation in October that doesn’t include rain. Let’s have a conversation about THAT!

We are 35% through the month of October and we have only had a trace of rain. That’s not a great sign. This is the time of the year when the faucet turns on and the water starts to flow. It doesn’t always work out that way, but more often than not, we are bringing in at least SOME rain.

Going back through the last two weeks, we haven’t had much. It’s been warm and it has been dry. The last system to bring us some water was at the end of September. It wasn’t much to brag about either.

The talk around town is going to be more dry and sunny days. That isn’t expected to change through the weekend. However, the chances for showers and more significant rain are starting to pop up next week.

We may actually start to have some of those October showers we are accustomed to. Check out the rain chances over the next 10 days. There are a lot of words on there that say “dry” until we get to Friday, October 21. This is when the weather data is starting to deliver a change in the weather pattern. Could this be the start of the rainy season? It may be.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the west coast, including the PNW, has a higher probability for precipitation. The 8–14-day precipitation outlook is “leaning above” normal. This is a favorable sign for all of Washington and Oregon. Now would be a great time to prepare your yard and home for the rainy season. This type of rain would also be beneficial for the wildfire season and the drought.

Right now, Portland has just a trace of rain. That would put us well up on top of the driest October’s on record. We will have a lot of time to bring in rain, so we won’t assume that will happen.

Below, you can see the top five driest years on record and also the top five wettest years. It’s unlikely at this point that we end up on the list to the left, but it only takes one significant atmospheric river to jolt our rain totals for the month.

There are no signs of that happening right now. If everything continues as is, then we would be more concerned to fall on the list to the right. Again, we still have some time catch up.

The new water year has arrived (Oct. 1) and we are starting off on the rough side. However, going back to the start of January, we are just slightly above our average. Compared to this time in 2021, we are actually doing a lot better.

That was because of our soaking spring! We had the wettest April, May, and June stretch on record. It is because of that, that we are where we are now after such a dry summer, and what is now a dry start to fall. Last year at this time, we were behind by 4.20 inches. This of course is all out of our control, but we will take what we can get.