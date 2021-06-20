‘Toasty’ to say the least: Heat arrives in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy Father’s Day! If you like it hot, you will get your wish with several days of heat on the way beginning Sunday.

After just a few brief morning low clouds along the coast and in the northern end of the valley, lots of sunshine is on the way. The coast will see temperatures in the 60s and 70s on Sunday, while the valley will see temperatures top out in the low to mid 90s.

If that is not hot enough for you in the month of June, just wait until Monday when we could be nearing 100 degrees in the Portland metro area. A heat advisory is up for the Portland metro area on Monday.

Temperatures will stay above normal for the next week with another round of heat likely headed this way late in the week.