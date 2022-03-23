PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Today will make 18 days of rain this March in Portland. It’s exactly what we need this spring, as we continue to fight areas of significant drought.

This will be an ongoing story, but the March rain has been beneficial for the state. Colder air will be coming our way, but it will be relative to what we had going on Tuesday. Temperatures will be a good five to even 15 degrees cooler than yesterday’s forecast. That means you will want to grab the rain jacket and maybe something to keep you a bit warmer today in the Willamette Valley.

Expect light showers to be developing by sunrise. That means you may encounter a splash on the windshield or you may deal with a swift shower on your way to the bus stop.

The heavier rain is expected to arrive during the afternoon as a cold front starts to push inland. It will be that pursuit from the cold front that will take the showers and mold them into more consistent rain. There is a brief window in the late morning that we may have a sun break or two.

There will be some gusty areas out there today. The windy spots will be contained to the Columbia River Gorge and up on the mountain. A swift wind for areas of central Oregon will be in place this afternoon too, a west wind for locations like Madras, which may push into the lower 20s. Temperatures are still warm east of the mountains. High temperatures are going to jump to the upper 60s, with a few isolated areas in the lower 70s.

Swipe through the graphic slideshow below to grab a visual idea of where the showers will be set up and just how warm it may be in your neighborhood. If you’re thinking about heading up to the mountain, it’s going to be rainy.

The snow level will drop through the day, eventually hitting around 6,000 feet. That is good, but we are going to have our fair share of rain before a transition of snow. You may want to hold off the ski trip today, with a forecast that is more favorable Thursday or Friday.