Today’s weather: Uneventful and that’s OK

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some might say the weather is, well, boring this week. We just came out of a snowy weekend in Portland. Now we’re one day from spring and it truly feels like it.

To be frank, I’d rather not have any more drama to report considering the circumstances. In that regard, the weather is perfectly uneventful for this part of the Pacific Northwest this week.

There are a few time periods when the weather will likely matter to you. If you’re out the door between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. you may run into patchy fog in the valley. The temperature and dew point will be very close in Portland T=38° and Dp=38°. Wind will be light.

By 11 a.m., any lingering fog should break up and we’ll be on our way to partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will reach the upper 50’s to 60° under bright sunshine. Our normal high at PDX this time of year is 57°, normal low is 40°.

Overall, we’re not expecting measurable rain until Sunday or Monday. While it’s nice to have a dry stretch, we are way behind in our rainfall totals for the season. Since March 1, we have measured 1.24 inches at PDX. We’re off to a dry start — not just for the month. The wet season starts on October 1. Since that date, we have measured 17.79 inches. The normal season to date total is 24.81 inches. So we are 7 inches below normal.