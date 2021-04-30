Too little rain, too late: Ending April in the record books

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the last day of April and the last chance to pull in some measurable rain to make up for a 2.33-inch deficit in Portland. Unless a surprise atmospheric river plows through the Pacific today, there is no way we can make up for lost moisture.

The coast will start the morning with rain, with lingering showers into Saturday. The first drop of rain may arrive over PDX as early as 7 a.m. or not until late morning. By the afternoon a stream of moisture is draping across the western half of the state. Today we’re expecting daytime highs in the low to mid-60s.

How much rain could we accumulate in Portland on this last day of April? Totals could range from 0.10 – 0.15 inches. The way it looks now, this April will likely go down as the driest on record in Portland, not to mention dry by July standards too.

The current PDX month-to-date rain total is 0.32 inches. Take that number, add the potential rain total today to 0.12 inches, and you get 0.44 inches. The record for the driest April is 0.53 inches. Follow the math? We’re going to break a record and it’s not a good thing.













This is what a normal April looks like in Portland, about half the month is rainy.

Here’s what we’ve seen for the month of April, as of 4/29/21



Drought monitor update from Drought.gov.