Too little rain, too late: Ending April in the record books

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the last day of April and the last chance to pull in some measurable rain to make up for a 2.33-inch deficit in Portland. Unless a surprise atmospheric river plows through the Pacific today, there is no way we can make up for lost moisture.
The coast will start the morning with rain, with lingering showers into Saturday. The first drop of rain may arrive over PDX as early as 7 a.m. or not until late morning. By the afternoon a stream of moisture is draping across the western half of the state. Today we’re expecting daytime highs in the low to mid-60s.
How much rain could we accumulate in Portland on this last day of April? Totals could range from 0.10 – 0.15 inches. The way it looks now, this April will likely go down as the driest on record in Portland, not to mention dry by July standards too.
The current PDX month-to-date rain total is 0.32 inches. Take that number, add the potential rain total today to 0.12 inches, and you get 0.44 inches. The record for the driest April is 0.53 inches. Follow the math? We’re going to break a record and it’s not a good thing.
Drought monitor update from Drought.gov.
According to the April 20, 2021 U.S. Drought Monitor, 56.6% of the Pacific Northwest Drought Early Warning System (DEWS) is in Moderate Drought (D1). Additionally, a pocket of Exceptional Drought (D4) was added to Oregon, the first time that state has had D4 since 2015. Snow conditions this winter have been good in Washington and northern Oregon, and average to below average throughout the rest of the Pacific Northwest. What’s the outlook for the rest of spring into summer? This webinar featured current conditions and climate outlook, as well as presentations on the Fifth Oregon Climate Assessment Report and a demo of the redesigned Drought.gov.https://www.drought.gov/webinars/pacific-northwest-dews-april-drought-climate-outlook-webinar-april-26-2021
