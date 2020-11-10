Tornado touches down in St. Helens area; homes damaged

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple homes were damaged when a tornado touched down in St. Helens on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

The National Weather Service’s Portland office confirmed the tornado touchdown.

Fire officials said it happened near Columbia Boulevard near McBride Elementary School just before 12:30 p.m.

St. Helens firefighters arrived in the area and met with several residents who said a tornado had come through the neighborhood and found that three different homes were damaged when larger evergreen tree limbs went through the rooftops. Another home was damaged as a result of its roofing being peeled up from the porch overhang.

There were also numerous limbs down in roadways and hanging over from utility lines, along with blown over garbage cans.

No other details were immediately available from the NWS Portland office; however, officials said rotating clouds are still possible Tuesday afternoon. If anyone sees cloud rotation, “especially if it starts to lower, head indoors,” the NWS said in a tweet.

No injuries were immediately reported.

  • An evergreen limb that speared a rooftop in St. Helens, Oregon on Nov. 10, 2020 (Credit: Columbia Fire & Rescue)
  • An evergreen limb that speared a rooftop in St. Helens, Oregon on Nov. 10, 2020 (Credit: Columbia Fire & Rescue)
  • A damaged rooftop as a result of a confirmed tornado in St. Helens, Oregon on Nov. 10, 2020 (Credit: Columbia Fire & Rescue

