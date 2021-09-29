Tornadoes in the Pacific Northwest: Are we seeing more?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Imagine that you have your cell phone ready to capture some eerie clouds that are moving in. You notice that they start to move in more of a circulated motion as they are nearing.

This is when a funnel cloud forms and finds a way to the ground: congratulations, you now have captured a tornado in the Pacific Northwest.

For local storm watchers and folks that are interested in weather, this may be something you keep an eye out for on stormy days. With a recent EF-0 tornado confirmed in north Battle Ground on Sept. 27, we now have another weak tornado to add to our recent total.

Video of that recent tornado can be seen below.

Does it feel like there are more tornadoes?

From 1950 to 2019, we’ve had 122 total tornadoes in the state of Oregon.

If you swipe through the graphics below, you can get an idea of the number of tornadoes in the state of Oregon by decade.

To tie this back to the start of this article, we have more awareness and tools in recent decades to spot tornadoes. There are local storm classes that the National Weather Service holds for the public. Most folks now learn about weather and climate in some sort of fashion in school. The population is greater and more homes and property may be used for evidence of storm damage. Most importantly, we have cell phones that can capture tornadoes better than ever.

All of that may be part of the reasons that we are noticing more tornadoes around the Pacific Northwest (PNW), but more research needs to be produced before it can be solidified.

What is more obvious, is that the strength of the tornadoes around the PNW tend to be in the EF-0 range more than any other category. An EF-0 tornado has a wind speed of 65 to 85 mph. These brief tornadoes are on the weaker scale, which may only bring in minimal damage that in the past, may have been thought of basic storm damage if there wasn’t captured video.

You can learn about Pacific Northwest tornadoes in our series here.