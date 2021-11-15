Tough cold front moves through bringing wind and rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A fast paced and potent cold front is going to sweep through the state today. It should start out near the coast in the morning and it will push through the valley around mid-day to early afternoon.

This is going to attach to the atmospheric river that has been hanging around, allowing for a burst of rain. The wind will also be very noticeable for the day, with wind alerts in effect by the morning hours (slideshow of graphics below). Both the wind advisory and high wind watch start at 8 a.m. and expire at 6 p.m. Monday. The wind advisory for Madras, The Dalles, and Pendleton, will begin after lunch and it will expire at 10 p.m.

Expect a cloudy start to the day in the valley and out to the coast. There should be some sun breaks out to central and eastern Oregon at this time. There will not be a lot of rain before or after the cold front. It will be the lift from the cold front that helps develop the showers.

Expect a window from the late morning to mid afternoon for Portland. The futurecast has rain as early as 11 a.m., but it is possible that it doesn’t show up to the valley until after the noon hour. This won’t be a light shower, it will be a large swath of moderate to heavy rain. Weather models are pushing upwards to a quarter of an inch in just an hour or two.

Temperatures will be the warmest before the cold front arrives. Expect a mild morning with a southerly breeze, temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. It’s even possible that a few locations hit 60 before the rain and cold air arrives. Quickly behind the cold front will be colder air. That will drop our temperatures in the late afternoon to the upper 40s or somewhere around 50.

Overnight temperatures Monday night should fall to about 40 degrees. The rain will spread east of the mountains too. Expect showers and wind for you folks across the Lower Columbia Basin this evening. Swipe through the graphics below to get a visual idea of the weather story today.