Transient ridge of high pressure flows over Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A split weekend of clouds and sun as we open up the sky for a bit on Sunday. We will start the day with patchy fog and frost before turning sunny. A cold front passed through overnight and that stirred up the air for us.

The sunshine should hold until sunset, before clouds start to thicken up. We may have more of a partly to mostly cloudy sky before sunset. Either way, it will be brighter than what we had going on Saturday. We are not expecting any rain Sunday. Areas like Astoria may have a few showers just before midnight. Overall, a dry day for the state of Oregon. This is all because of a transient ridge of high pressure. If you cycle through the graphics below, you can get an idea of the clouds that are going to move in by evening.

Although the sunshine is coming out Sunday, the temperatures are going to be colder. We will start the morning near freezing outside of Portland, with morning lows closer to the mid 30s around the airport. It’s going to be a cold morning for the Oregon coast as well, with expected temperatures down in the 30s. That is from the cold front that passed. We will have temperatures in the lower to mid 30s out in central Oregon too. Expect the daytime high to be around 5 to 7 degrees colder from Saturday afternoon. We will have a high temperature around 45 degrees in Portland on Sunday. Most locations should hit the mid 40s, from the coast to Pendleton.

Snow levels are down to the passes in the morning with light snow. They jump on Tuesday, but they should be back down by the end of the week. We are trending to a cooler pattern, which should promote more snowfall for the ski resorts this week.