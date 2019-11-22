Transportation officials ready as chance of snow looms

Some parts of Oregon and Washington may see snow during Thanksgiving week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the possibility of snow on Oregon’s horizon, state and city transportation workers are in full preparation mode.

While the chance of snow in the Willamette Valley is slim, those who are traveling through the Cascades or through parts of southern Oregon could encounter snow.

Whatever happens next week with the weather, transportation officials plan to be ready.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation had its plowing equipment out and ready on Thursday. PBOT officials told KOIN 6 News they have a plan in place and a list of crew members ready to respond if they’re needed.

Sand and gravel is also at the ready and salt will also be used on I-5 and highways 26 and 217 if it’s needed.

TriMet also has drop-down chains on 75% of its buses in case a storm moves through the Portland area.

The Portland Police Bureau said its officers will be on standby during the holiday week.

“If they get a call from a supervisor saying we need some extra help we are required as police officers to have chains or studs on our personal vehicles to make sure we can get in and help the people,” said Sgt. Bret Barnum.

