PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have seen some beautiful blue skies across our region this weekend in our afternoon hours and that trend will continue on Sunday as the dry weather is expected to stick around through the middle of next week.

While the forecasted morning lows are set to hover around freezing over the next few days, you’ll want to bundle up and prepare for morning frost in places.

Daytime highs will stay in the low-50s as we wrap up our weekend in Portland with the highs right where they should be for this time of year.

And for family and friends who are traveling home on Sunday, we are not seeing any significant weather-related travel issues with dry conditions across our region.

Sunday morning between 4 and 7am, though, the Portland metro could see patchy fog.

Next chance to see rain?

The dry trend continues through mid-week. The next system isn’t expected to arrive to the PNW until later in the day on Thursday into Friday. Circle Friday as a potentially soggy day, but for now enjoy those dry and beautiful skies out there! And definitely grab some layers when you head out the door in the morning.