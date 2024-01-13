PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hillsboro senior citizen was hospitalized with minor injuries after a pine tree crashed through his home near the intersection of Miles Court and Oleson Road at approximately 11:37 a.m.

The man’s family told KOIN 6 News that he was sitting on the couch in the home’s sunroom when the tree fell through multiple panes of glass, causing the man to suffer cuts and scratches.

The scene of the destruction caused by a pine tree that fell through a Hillsboro home on Jan. 13, 2024. (Photo provided by the family)

Paramedics with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital. TVF&R said that the man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The family confirmed to KOIN 6 that he was bleeding from the head, arm, and ankle before ambulances arrived.

The toppled tree is among numerous trees that have fallen amid the heavy wind, snow and freezing rain pummeling the Portland area.

