PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Strong, 35 to 45-mph southerly winds are forecast to blow through the Portland Metro area Tuesday and Wednesday as showers and thunderstorms move across the Pacific Northwest.

Although the winds are not quite strong enough for an official alert, Portland’s National Weather Service office warns that tree damage and outages are possible.

“While these winds are not quite strong enough for warnings or advisories, there is some concern they may be strong enough to bring down some deciduous tree limbs as most trees have yet to shed their leaves,” the National Weather Service stated. “Therefore, it is not out of the question that spotty power outages may occur.”

Portland Parks and Recreation spokesperson Mark Ross told KOIN 6 News that emergency tree damage involving city property should be reported to the department’s Urban Forestry team. Related emergencies can be reported by calling (503) 823-TREE.

If a downed tree or branch is affecting a power line, Ross said that citizens should first call the local utility company before contacting the city. Recent power outage information can be found on the PGE, Pacific Power, and Clark County PUD information pages.

“[PPR] Urban Forestry staff are unable to respond to emergencies involving trees until electrical hazards have been addressed,” Ross said. “Please avoid calling for non-emergency issues during severe weather as crews will be focused at that time on addressing issues involving major roads and thoroughfares in Portland and will work their way down into neighborhood streets and roads.”

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart reports that Tuesday’s winds will pick up throughout the day. KOIN 6 News will continue to monitor the latest weather-related damage and closures that may occur around the city during the ongoing storm.

“The thunderstorm and wind potential grows today,” Cozart said. “Thunderstorms arrive later this afternoon as wind gusts near almost 30 mph. No severe weather is expected, but a rumble of thunder and a flash of lightning is possible. Near an inch of rain is expected today alone. Another round of heavy rain moves through during the later afternoon and evening hours.”