PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All eyes are on the extended weather forecast as we look toward the middle of August. Weather models are hinting at a potentially significant heat-up across the Pacific Northwest that could send high temperatures in Portland into the triple digits.

So far this summer, Portland has not hit 100 degrees or warmer — yet. However, if our area is going to get that hot, it makes sense for it to happen in August.

August in Portland is the second warmest month of the year on average with seven triple-digit heat waves in August since the 2000s.

Hints of Heat this August

Forecast models have hinted at the formation of an anomalous (exceptionally strong) high-pressure ridge setting up over the western U.S. around the middle of August.

This potential heat wave is an important one to track because it may have some similarities to our weather pattern and atmospheric set up during the infamous Heat Dome of 2021. During the 2021 event, Portland reached an all-time record high of 116° on June 28th, exceeding the previous record of 107 degrees.

High Pressure and Heat Domes

Heat waves in the Pacific Northwest are typically caused by a persistent hot air mass formed by high pressure ridging patterns. Downward sinking motion occurs under high pressure aloft, which disrupts the formation of clouds and results in extended periods of sunshine and dry days.

During the summer, we tend to form a large-scale ridging pattern that keeps storms away from the region and our days full of sunshine.

All of these pressure patterns, whether ridges or not, are like waves that ripple across the globe. In some cases, tropical cyclones (storms, areas of strong low pressure) have been known to enhance the intensity of these waves.

For example, the Heat Dome of June 2021 was part of a high pressure dome that was likely influenced by Typhoon Champi in the western Pacific Ocean. As that tropical cyclone passed by the island of Guam, it weakened and started a transition eastward across the Pacific Ocean. The tropical transition, or “recurve” through the atmosphere, likely caused the high pressure ridge over the PNW to amplify into the Heat Dome it became.

Looking out to mid-August, we have a similar setup in store.

Typhoon Khanun is now in the western Pacific between the islands of Taiwan and Japan (as seen in right weather map above). This storm could recurve north through the Pacific and help amplify the high pressure pattern forecast over the west coast.

I want to stress that this does not mean that record-breaking heat is imminent in Portland come mid-August. There are so many variables that could turn the forecast up or down. It is still way too early to tell how warm Portland may get in ten days’ time — but be ready and keep your eyes on the forecast in case we do see another significant “Heat Dome” setting up with triple-digit temperatures. Models keep eyeing significant heat around August 13th and beyond.

Something else that does look likely at the moment is dangerous heat persisting across the desert southwest as a hot airmass resituates itself over an already scorched region. Places like Phoenix, Arizona — a spot that has crushed heat records left and right this summer — could see temps above 115 degrees again by late next week. So far this summer, Phoenix hit 119 degrees three times and remained above 110 for a record-breaking 31 days in a row.

Stay tuned! The KOIN 6 weather team will continue to track the potential of excessive heat back in the PNW over the next weeks.