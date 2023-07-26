MANATEE BAY, Fla. (KOIN) — Potentially world record ocean heat is up for debate off the southern coast of Florida as buoy readings put Manatee Bay at 101.1 degrees this week.

The current record for ocean temperatures is 99.7 degrees set in Kuwait Bay in the Persian Gulf in the Middle East. Meteorologists still need to review Florida’s Manatee Bay reading of 101.1 degrees recorded earlier this week. This unpresented ocean heat isn’t far off from surrounding buoys where temperatures are still reading water temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

This extreme heat found in Florida’s bays is the same heat found in most hot tubs. The biggest threat these hot waters have on the Atlantic communities is the threat for bigger, stronger, and more frequent hurricanes this season.

Oregon coast sees buoy temperature readings in the low 60s Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Thankfully, the waters off the coast of Oregon and Washington are running near normal with water temperatures running in the low 60s.