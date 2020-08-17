Tropical moisture fuels thunderstorms Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s not often we see a lot of moisture during the summer but we have a source pumping water our way from the tropics. With that and the combination of heat, thunderstorms have been developing with the help of the summer sun.

We can expect that on Monday as another round of thunderstorms are likely to blossom during the day. The thunderstorm potential will likely shift farther east, compared to what we had going on Sunday. The highest threat will be for you folks over in Baker City and points south. However, I think we will have a shot for some action over the central Cascades with some decent energy.







What is exactly the source of some of this moisture? Tropical Depression Fausto, which is churning in the tropical eastern Pacific, of course, has some moisture to work with. A ribbon of moisture is catching the general flow from the south and is supplying California and areas of the PNW with necessary moisture for storms. You can see that on the precipitable water graphic below.

This is especially noticeable for areas that will be under the radar tomorrow with thunderstorms. We have tropical storm Genevieve that is also gaining strength in the next few days. This may also push some moisture in our direction late week as a weak disturbance moves our way from the northwest Friday. We may have some more action late-week because of this setup. That will be an update for a weather blog later in the week.





To kick off the week we will have temperatures in the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine to work with. Notice again, the icon for thunderstorms for central and eastern Oregon. The coast will be slightly cooler than the weekend, with some 70s out there, but some only topping off in the upper 60s. If we hit the lower 90s in Portland, that will be three days in a row of 90 degrees or more.