Trying to squeeze out a few April showers today

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here we are seven days into the month of April and we have yet to see any measurable rain in Portland.

A disturbance is moving in our direction all morning and that is going to boost the chance for some rain midweek. An increase in moisture through the day, but you should start the morning dry with clouds moving into the valley.

It’s likely that we stay dry to lunch and then we start noticing a few patchy showers around the northern valley and most definitely the coast. If you’re in southwest Washington, stretching up through the Cowlitz valley, rain may arrive before mid-day.

If you use the slideshow below, you can see how the showers are starting to form around Portland, but it won’t quite arrive until later. Moisture reaching the mountains by later in the day which will lead to some snow for the ski resorts.

There is a possibility that we don’t actually see much rain today. Although weather models are pushing showers into the forecast during the afternoon and evening, there isn’t a lot of moisture.

As early as 8 a.m. we should start to have clouds around here. The blue sky and sunshine from Monday and Tuesday will be hidden behind clouds. Temperatures warmer in the morning than what we had the first two mornings this week. A light southerly wind around 5 to 10 mph turning more out of the southwest by afternoon.

You can see in the day planner graphic that there aren’t any rain icons. That is because of the direction of this system and the skeptical nature of the moisture coming in. It is possible the coast range takes most of that moisture and we just hang out with clouds today. We will try to squeeze out our first measurable rain, but it’s not a high confidence event.

Going back to the temperatures, we are going to be around 10 degrees cooler tomorrow afternoon compared to Tuesday. With highs in the mid-60s a day ago, it may feel slightly cool today. Most of the Willamette Valley will be working to the mid-50s. Folks up in Cowlitz County may be closer to 50.

Without that spring sunshine, we won’t have much to warm us up. It will be warmer east of the Cascades, meaning areas like Madras and down to Bend should have temperatures into the 60s. Below-average temperatures for just about everyone outside of those areas from Hood River to Astoria.

This may be one of the cooler days this week and then we will watch for the weekend. There will be some warmer days coming, especially next week.