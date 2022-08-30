PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although September is nearing, we are still riding the summer wave in Oregon. Temperatures climb to the upper 90s this afternoon, making it the warmest day this week.

Due to the high heat, the National Weather Service in Portland has scheduled a heat advisory from noon to 9 p.m. This is the fifth heat-related weather alert for the metro area this summer. Daytime highs will even push the triple-digits for some locations in the Willamette Valley. This includes part of the Cowlitz valley and the Columbia River Gorge.

We are expecting close to record highs in the valley Tuesday. We may tie it or even top the previous record of 98 that was set back in 1987. The forecast is calling for 98 degrees in Portland Tuesday. Make sure you have your water bottle with you and that you take breaks if you are going to be out in the heat. This heat is going to aid the already warm August for us. We may finish the month as the warmest on record!

Swipe through the forecast zones below to get a visual representation of your forecast.

A reminder that the north Oregon coast will be warmer than the central coast. For those of you that wanted to take a day trip, if you want to be warmer, head north! There will be another round of triple-digits for central and eastern Oregon as well. A heat advisory is in place for the lower Columbia basin through Wednesday night.

Have a great day!