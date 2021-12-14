Tuesday: Cold but not much moisture for snow in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Temperatures are down near freezing to kick off our Tuesday.

You will want to bundle up and get a jacket for those kids that are heading off to school. We know when temperatures are down near freezing we have to worry about a wintry mix around the valley floor. We will talk more about the cold rain and snow chance below.

For now, temperatures are feeling like December across the state. The Oregon coast will begin in the 30s as well, with even a few spots down to freezing out for the coast. Temperatures likely dropping to freezing or below in the southern Willamette Valley.

By Tuesday afternoon, we are expecting temperatures to warm to the lower 40s. Still plenty cold aloft, which means the hills and the mountains still have opportunity for winter weather. If you cycle through the slideshow below you can find the temperature outlook for the afternoon — slightly below average for our temperatures around the valley.

The snow level forecast stays below the passes for the next 72 hours.

If we have a pulse of moisture move through in the morning we may have some snow mix down to Sylvan Hill or the West Hills in the morning. We are expecting conditions to start drying out by Tuesday morning, turning into a nice day, although a bit cold.

How about a break from the clouds too? We should have more sunshine moving into the forecast this afternoon, with the possibility for a pleasant sunrise today.

More clouds to the north, looking to be clear to the south. This is also part of the reason for the cooler temperatures south in the valley to start the day. Practically dry across the state by Tuesday afternoon. Futurecast at 4 p.m. is keeping a couple isolated showers confined to southwest Washington, but that is about it.