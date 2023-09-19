PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the last week of summer and you want to make every second of sunshine last. Well, this is your week to make it happen. We are expecting rain in this week’s forecast so let’s time it out.

Tuesday is dry most of the day. Stepping out the door early in the morning you’ll have clouds in your coffee. But don’t worry, it’s not because “you’re so vain.” The morning will be cloudy thanks to the onshore flow, wind coming from the west with a morning low in the low-50’s. If you’re dressed “like you’re walking onto a yacht” then dress in layers. Clouds will begin to break up late morning.

There’s plenty of time for sunshine during the day. Yet it’s fleeting. Clouds begin to fill in as a trough of low pressure swings through the Pacific Northwest.

Rain will be slow to arrive in Portland but could show up anytime during the evening commute. Rain increases Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The amount of rain collecting in the bucket may only be a few hundredths of an inch. It’s a quick mover.

In the meantime, if you’re spending any time at the beach Tuesday watch out for sneaker waves. Read the Beach Hazards Statement for details from NOAA.