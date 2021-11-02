Tuesday may be our driest day all week in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When November hits, you have to be flexible with your dry time schedule. Tuesday is one of those days that you have to plan on using the dry hours in the morning because the rain will arrive later in the day.

November is the second wettest month on average in Portland. That means we are entering the thick of the rainy season right about now (read more here). Although there is going to be some light rain sweeping across downtown by dinner, it’s actually going to be drier Tuesday compared to some of the other days this week.

The morning will start in the 40s, the afternoon should be in the mid 50s to upper 50s. That means our afternoon high will be 10 degrees warmer than what we had going on Monday.

We have officially said goodbye to the 60-degree high. The average high is now in the upper 50s. We won’t have many more of those 60-degree days in our forecast in the coming weeks.

Even though we hold off from the rain in the morning, the clouds will be here. Expect to be cloudy for your morning out in Seaside and Astoria, too. Rain will arrive for the coast late Tuesday morning. The system moves north through the day, clipping the northern Willamette Valley by dinner. Rain totals should be the greatest around Astoria.

Cycle through the forecast zones below to see the temperature and condition for your neighborhood. It should be noted the wind is going to pick up in strength for the Oregon coast. The wind will be running out of the south and southeast around 15 mph. It will be weaker for the valley, topping off around 10 mph. We will keep our eyes on Thursday for our next windy day. If you’re hoping for some sunshine, you can find a few spots in central and eastern Oregon on Tuesday. For the most part, it will be a gloomy day.