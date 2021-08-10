Tuesday pushes 90, but serious heat soon to follow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It will be a toasty Tuesday, but we are still waiting on the serious heat to arrive here in Portland.

Temperatures are going to be rather pleasant to start the day, with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s around downtown. A nice morning for a stroll through the local neighborhoods, cool enough for a warm coffee around here.

That may not be the case later in the week, so use that morning air to your advantage Tuesday. Temperatures are warmer from The Dalles to the east, with morning temperatures well into the 60s to start the day. Potentially a few clouds in the early morning, but we are not looking at much cloud coverage in the coming days.

This may be our coolest morning until early next week. With building afternoon temperatures, the morning temperatures are also going to be warmer through this coming heat wave.

Hit the slideshow to grab your next graphic of the afternoon temperatures. Highs pushing the lower 90s, but some folks may stay a degree or two under. If we are lucky around Portland, we may only top off around 87 or 88 degrees. I think with the sunshine and the warmer air moving in, we are probably closer to 90s.

We don’t have much heat for the Oregon coast at this time, although the end of the week should pump some warmer air out that direction. Some of the warmest spots Tuesday will probably be in the southern valley and over in central and eastern Oregon.

We’ve already had a sizzling day or two this month, with a high of 96 on the August 4. That was our warmest day since late June, but we are going to top that this week.

Right now our average max temperature this month has been well over average. Even with that 78 degree day on August 8, we are still running warm. I would expect another month where temperatures are above average this summer. We could see a massive swing in temperatures later in the month, but at this time, it sure doesn’t look like it (long range weather models).

Even the day that finally brought in a little rain, we topped off at 83 degrees! Speaking of rain, we do not have any in the forecast at this time. We are working on another dry stretch right now. Do we make it another 50 days? I find that unlikely, but this has been known to be a dry time of the year.

August – Portland Airport

The weather pattern graphic is unfolding in front of our eyes! We have been following this ridge through the weekend and it is starting to build each day this week. Wednesday, that ridge is mainly west, but it will start to transition to the east through the week. Eventually the strength of this system will glide right over the Pacific Northwest (PNW) by Thursday. As it moves east, the wind starts to shift out of the south around the area of high pressure. That is going to usher in wildfire smoke for the valley. That shouldn’t occur Tuesday, and it isn’t in the forecast until later in the week.

This is a general idea of the flow of the wildfire smoke right now for our Tuesday. It is mostly staying south of Oregon, outside of our local wildfire smoke plumes. It is stretching to the east and carrying through the Midwest and the Great Lakes region today.

Again, many locations well east of the Willamette Valley are dealing with wildfire before we do here. Now that stream of smoke is going to look different by the end of the week. We can expect it to start moving north into Oregon and Washington, before moving east through neighboring states and Canada. With that in mind, we do not have to worry about air quality at this time. We will reassess that on Friday. Enjoy the summer day and stay cool.