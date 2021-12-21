Tuesday rain reprieve but arctic air heading from North Pole

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Tuesday is going to be one of the few calm days in the forecast before we bring back some more rain. After three straight days of rain that brought in anywhere from 2 to 4 inches in the Willamette Valley, we have a brief window to help dry out.

We wake up to some clouds but no rain on Tuesday. Rain chances increase by night, but not much happening up to that point. It would be a nice day to sneak in a bike ride or get some shopping done.

We will have a few more days this week that will bring back rain and the active windshield wipers (wet roads for holiday travel). We may squeeze out some light rain late Tuesday night, in Portland, but more of a likely scenario for the Oregon coast. Cycle through the graphics below and you can get an idea of the moisture that is moving in late tonight on the Futurecast.

Depending on how quickly we clear out overnight, temperatures are probably hovering in the upper 30s. If we do clear out the clouds, we may drop to the mid 30s. I’m not expecting any icy conditions around the valley to start Tuesday morning. It’s more likely that we have some patchy fog. Snow still on the ground around The Dalles and I-84 as temperatures remain cold. You will want to watch for icy conditions to the east. Overall, travel should be pretty good Tuesday compared to some of the days that may come closer to Christmas. Daytime highs should warm to the lower to mid 40s, with the Oregon coast hitting the lower 50s and it stays winter cold to the east (relative).

If you check out the weather pattern graphic, you will see a weak ridge to the southeast and an area of low pressure to the west. Once that ridge breaks down, we will be open for the moisture to move in from the cutoff low out there. For now, the air isn’t too cold, but it will be cold enough to keep the snow up on the mountain. We are watching for arctic air to come in from the north just in time for the holidays.