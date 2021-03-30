Tuesday starts near freezing, but the sun will shine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Although the sunshine is coming out Tuesday, we are going to be dealing with some cold air to start the day. We may have some frost to kick off the morning because of temperatures dropping Monday night to near freezing.

Some locations may fall enough at the surface to promote frost. Expecting conditions to nearly clear out through the overnight into Tuesday morning. There may be a few clouds around but most should have a clear start leading to cold temperatures.

The futurecast at 10 a.m. has no rain and mostly clear conditions outside of Portland and the northwest Oregon coast. The few clouds that will be around to start the day should be just about out of here by the time we get into the afternoon. A light north wind will keep conditions cool and we will stay dry.

Those early morning clouds should be out of here by the afternoon and evening hours, with potentially a few clouds over the Cascades or out there along the Oregon coast. This means we will have a large stretch of the day under the sun.

The way we wrapped up our Monday should be similar to the conditions on Tuesday. Plenty of blue sky and sunshine to enjoy as we near the end of the month of March. High pressure taking over will keep us dry Tuesday, eventually leading to some warmer temperatures, but it is a great day to get out and be outside. You may have some tree scraps from the wind on Sunday to get picked up and if not, go for a nice walk to check out some of the spring flowers and blooms.

Here is a look of the temperatures on Tuesday morning. There is a pocket of mid 30s around Portland, but most to the south pushing the lower 30s to even upper 20s south of Marion county. Those are going to be vulnerable areas for frost in the morning. Cold air to the east as well, making for a cold morning for just about everyone. Warmer for the Oregon coast to begin the day, but your afternoon highs will not reach the same temperatures as the valley.

A morning breeze for you folks over there next to the ocean is likely, with a calm wind in the valley.

AM Temps

PM Temps

Check out the temperatures for the afternoon if you cycle to the next graphic in the slideshow. Highs are restricted to the lower 50s. The wind doesn’t get too breezy today, with the top wind speed probably in the 10 to 15 mph range. After a windy few days, the quiet peace to the day may feel good. Temperatures holding to the upper 40s from Astoria south to Newport this afternoon.

It’s still pretty chilly for central and eastern Oregon too. highs pushing around 50 degrees for Madras and highs may break the 50s around Pendleton, but your morning will start off below freezing.