PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Like the clouds that come and go, the weather is ever-changing during the spring.

We keep that theme going as drier conditions move in after a showery Monday. On Tuesday, you can leave that rain gear behind as you won’t have to deal with the showers like we saw Monday morning and afternoon.

Portland and surrounding communities should warm to the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon. There will be morning clouds in the forecast, and those clouds may take some time to depart — the earlier the better to reach those higher temperatures. Most areas should hold to the lower 60s for the day. The weather is going to be favorable for your bike ride or afternoon affairs.

A ridge of high pressure will start to wedge into the Pacific Northwest throughout the day. This action will lead to fewer clouds and a shift in the wind. That shift in the wind will cut off part of the onshore flow, which will help with the clouds. It’s all connected as you can see!

There will likely be a nice sunset across the area with a few lingering clouds. Since there were only so many dry days in April, a completely dry day here in early May should be a welcoming surprise. You will get that from the coast through the valley and out to central and eastern Oregon today.

For those of you thinking to head up to the mountain today, it should be a good day. After all the snow on Monday, there will be some fresh powder to take advantage of. There will be passing clouds and sunshine to enjoy up on the mountain too. The wind will still be a bit breezy, with a sustained wind around 10-20 mph and gusts pushing 30 mph.

Have a great Tuesday!