PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are now one day closer to the high heat that will be taking over. It will still be a toasty day Tuesday, but not as intense.

Summer is definitely showing off and holding strong. Temperatures continue to run above average in the interim. Sunshine keeps the day warm as daytime high temps hit the mid to upper 80s Tuesday. There may be a few locations that cross into the lower 90s. With passing clouds, we may keep it just below that next threshold.

Swipe through the slideshow below to get a visual representation of the forecast.

High pressure is the name of the game right now and it will continue to build through the day. That means we will be dry and we will keep the sunshine going.

You will notice the temperatures warming by the time we get to lunch. It will start to feel harsher by afternoon as temperatures jump to near 90 degrees. The wind is going to be cruising out of the northwest around five to 15 mph. Expect a warm evening if you’re going to go out for a dinner walk or park visit.

The warmest temperatures will be coming out of The Dalles and over into the Pendleton area. Daytime highs are going to be nearing the triple-digits. The Oregon coast will be hovering around the mid-60s and some locations along the north coast will hit the 70s.

Have a great Tuesday.