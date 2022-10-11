PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This is strange to say, but we will have a forecast high Tuesday that isn’t 80 degrees! We have had more 80-degree days this month than not.

Expect a chill in the air in the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s when you step out the door. Tuesday afternoon will push our highs into the lower 70s.

Bike ride planned? Great day for it! Thinking about picking the last of the apples or getting out to get a pumpkin? Great day for that too!

What about that air quality from Monday? Well, the air quality remains a lingering hindrance to the daily routine this week. The morning will fair the best, before the wind shifts later in the day, pushing more smoke in our area. Many locations will be in the moderate category, but you may get lucky enough for some time in the good category. The offshore wind that is expected may push some Nakia Creek smoke across the region.

With another blocking ridge coming through, air quality is likely to drop again near the end of the week. We will monitor this. There is an air quality alert in place for the Portland metro area until Friday.

More sun for everybody on Tuesday. The Oregon coast has been stuck under clouds going back the last day or two. Expect sun by the afternoon, making it a forecast to spend outdoors.

Swipe through the slideshow below for the forecast in your area.

Have a great day!