PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There will be a lot of smiles and a lot of talk about the weather on Tuesday. We have a superb Portland forecast coming our direction, with sunshine and feel-good temperatures.

The morning may be slightly misleading as the day starts with some clouds. Those clouds are expected to dissipate through the course of the morning, turning mostly sunny across the state. You can read more about the process behind our warming temperatures in this KOIN 6 weather article here.

Now would be the time to check out the slideshow of graphics below. Tuesday, the forecast is calling for 60s to lower 70s for just about all locations (outside of the mountains).

We may be near record temperatures by the afternoon. The record high for Portland today is 73 degrees, set back in 1979. It will be difficult to reach that temperature, yet, it’s not out of the question.

What could take our temperatures to the next level? It would be a quick departure of morning clouds with the addition of an easterly wind picking up. Tuesday may be the warmest day we’ve felt this year. Of course, that will change quickly as spring unfolds and summer eventually takes over.

This would be a fantastic day to spend more time outdoors amongst the blooming cherry blossoms downtown. If you plan an afternoon run or bike ride, the weather should be accommodating across the board.

This warm air is going to boost the snow levels well above ski passes. The freezing level is expected to jump to 10,000 feet on Tuesday, with temperatures warming to the lower to mid-50s for Government Camp. Expect snow to melt off in the warm sun. The warm weather will be curtailed quickly by a quick-moving shortwave on Wednesday. This will take the temperatures down and it will bring in more rain and even some mountain snow.