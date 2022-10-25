PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the rain shows up this time of the year, you know it’s going to be here for good. With that in mind, we have more rain coming by this evening!

Tuesday morning should be mainly dry. There may be some areas of patchy fog. Anything that has been sitting out for the last three days, may have puddles or small pools of water.

Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday. We will have highs in the mid to upper 50s. A strong cold front will push in right before the evening commute by afternoon. This will increase the cloud coverage and it will ramp up the rain activity. We will keep an eye out for some isolated thunderstorms as well.

As that cold front collides with the mountains, we will start to see snow levels drop. That should pick up by night, which will drop some steady snow for the slopes. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday for 4,000′. Not only will it be snowy but it will also be breezy.

