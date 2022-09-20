PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It can easily be in the 60s and 70s this time of the year. Yet, summer is holding on with temperatures in the mid 80s.

That’s great weather for one more planned summer hike. You may even have a few summer strawberries hanging in there. We will be trading all of that in for our fall festivities in no time.

We are embracing a late summer warm-up as an offshore wind keeps us dry and sunny Tuesday. Expect temperatures to be above average for the next day. We have splendid hiking and bike riding weather in place. You will have to move a little quicker since the day length is shorter now, but you will have comfortable temperatures for a long hike.

Expect your Tuesday to start in the 50s and then it will warm back to the lower to mid 80s by afternoon. Clouds start to move in from the south, you will have move clouds from Marion county south Tuesday afternoon.

A rattled atmosphere, due to an area of low pressure in northern California, will return by midweek. This is the same clip of energy that caused cooler temperatures and rain on Saturday. This area of low pressure will usher in more clouds to the south and for areas of central Oregon today.

Swipe through the slideshow to see the conditions in your region.