Tuesday’s marine push opens door for cooler air

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We’ve had a pair of near 90 degree days and now we have some cooler air moving in. It’s not going to be a rush of cool air that is going to make it seem out of season, but it’s going to be cool enough to not have to run the AC unit all day.

You can get away with the windows open for the morning and into the evening hours as temperatures find a sweet spot. You may not even need AC, a fan may do the trick.

Temperatures in the morning should be down in the 50s Tuesday. We will see the temperatures picking up to the lower 80s by the afternoon. A bubble of heat sticks around the Yakima Valley, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with a cool northwest breeze for the Oregon coast. This pattern brings some clouds to the coastline, but they shouldn’t stick around all day.

The northwest corner of the coast will be the most vulnerable to the clouds. I expect a deal of sunshine in the afternoon hours. Notice the wind picks right back up for areas of the eastern Gorge Tuesday afternoon. Not only is it going to be warm, but it’s going to be breezy. A red flag warning is in place until Tuesday night.

I mentioned the morning clouds for the Oregon coast, but we will likely have a round of morning clouds close to Portland.

Expect the clouds through Clark County and extending north along the Columbia River until late morning. A mostly clear start in central Oregon, with a slight haze in the sky from wildfire smoke. The farther south and east you are, the thicker the smoke will be.

Weather models picking up on leftover moisture Wednesday morning all the way out to Baker County and the state line. You may have some more clouds mixed with wildfire smoke. A beautiful sunrise for The Dalles and communities south to Jefferson County on Tuesay. Temperatures will be pushing the 90s for some of you, which means an early morning run may be better than in the peak heat later in the day. A northwest breeze running around 10 to 15 mph and gusting to 25 for you around Madras.

With isolated thunderstorms in the forecast Monday, we may have a few more hanging around Tuesday afternoon. There is some energy that is expected to show up, which will help the development of an isolated thunderstorm here or there. Most of the moisture that is necessary for this, will be farther east Tuesday afternoon. We just can’t rule it out though, again near the state line. The graphic below shows some of that energy that is available by the evening hours. That shade of purple isn’t very impressive, so I wouldn’t count on it being as active as Monday.

We can see that with the weather model for Tuesday late morning into mid-day. I actually pulled the busiest time of the day according to the weather model. There may be some development with a few isolated cells across the higher terrain of the mountains there to the east. There are a handful of wildfires there near the border of Washington and Oregon, which would be better off not dealing with the gusty conditions of dry thunderstorms.

There is definitely a chance that we avoid any growing thunderstorms Tuesday, but those locations in the graphic below are at the highest risk. Not a drop of rain west of the Cascades, at least for the Willamette Valley. We can’t rule out some mist or drizzle from the morning clouds out near the coast. We are in recreation summer mode, so grab your mountain bikes and hiking boots and enjoy the summer weather.