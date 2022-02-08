Tuesday’s Oregon forecast: We’re just warming up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Have you heard that we have some warmer temperatures coming our direction? Tuesday we are just warming up, but we aren’t going to hit that spring 60 just yet.

When you wake up, temperatures are going to be in the 30s with some patchy fog and even some clouds in the forecast. There are a few spots out there that may have some frost as well. By afternoon, sunshine is expected. Temperatures are going to be warming to the lower 50s for Portland.

We are going to be on the front edge of a building ridge Tuesday. That ridge will develop over the Pacific and it will eventually move east right over the top of us. That will boost our temperatures later in the week.

The weather pattern graphic, which you can find in the slideshow below, will show that exact scenario coming our way. Due to the positioning of that ridge of high pressure, we will start to dry out Tuesday.

Futurecast shows patchy fog in the morning with no rain coming in our direction. There may be more clouds for Clatsop County and some of the counties hugging I-84 east of the mountains this afternoon. A weak disturbance is trying to sink south into our ridge Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will lead to more clouds, potentially a few showers on Wednesday.

Note the wind gust forecast that is showing a northerly breeze coming in through the greater Portland metro area by lunch. This wind should help stir in some dry air, although a light north wind coming off the Columbia River has been known to create some patchy fog. Most should ditch the fog by late morning, allowing for more sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the 50s for most spots in the Willamette Valley on Tuesday.