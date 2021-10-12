Tuesday’s swinging pendulum provides frost, rain in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – Don’t let the kiddos forget a coat when they’re rushing out the door Tuesday morning and make sure you’re grabbing one, as well. This will be one of our coldest mornings that we have seen this month and for some, a frosty start to the day, too.

A frost advisory will be in place until 9 a.m. Tuesday, with temperatures down to freezing, especially outside of downtown Portland. Most locations will be closer to the mid-30s, which is still at a point where frost may form on the ground. The combination of the cold air mass and the clouds clearing out Monday night before they fill back in by the morning hours for the Willamette Valley.

It will be cooler in the valley than out near the coast Tuesday morning. Temperatures in the lower to mid 40s to start the day if you’re out Seaside or Astoria. Temperatures should be closer to the mid to upper 40s in Portland.

This is going to be a morning that is more representative of the winter. It’s definitely the type of morning where you want to get the heat going in the car and the seat warmers cranked if you have them. It is possible that folks out near Hillsboro or up north out to Battle Ground may see temps drop below freezing.

It will be an interesting day because clouds start streaming in quick. I would anticipate mostly cloudy conditions by late Tuesday morning. It will be more of a filtered sunshine at first but then it will transition to a thicker cloud coverage. Temperatures should top off in the lower to mid 50s by the afternoon and then by evening I would expect the next round of rain to start to move in then.

Swipe through the slideshow below to get a visual representation of the forecast. You can see the increased cloud coverage with the Cloudcast from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

There is also another round of snow coming Tuesday night for the mountains. Safe travel through the passes if you are going to be hitting the road.

You can read more about that here.